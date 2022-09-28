Further Co Antrim searches linked to South East Antrim UDA – two men held under Terrorism Act released

The PSNI have carried out further searches across Co Antrim on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the South East Antrim UDA.

The further searches took place in the Ballyclare, Ballycarry and Larne areas.

On Tuesday the PSNI said officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force alongside the Police Service’s Illegal Money Lending Team had arrested two men under the Terrorism Act.

The 40 and 45-year-old men have since been released following questioning and the PSNI said the investigation continues.

PSNI Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Today, officers carried out three further searches in County Antrim and have seized a number of items, including documentation, mobile phones, laptops, cigarettes and paramilitary associated paraphernalia.

“We’re grateful for the support of local people, and would reiterate our appeal to anyone who has been a victim of illegal money lending to contact us on 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We’re also grateful to our PCTF partners – the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs – for their support.

“A public awareness campaign ‘Ending the Harm’ focuses on the harm caused by illegal money lending. This campaign is part of the Northern Ireland Executive Programme to tackle paramilitary activity, criminality and organised crime.

"To find out where victims can go for support, please visit the campaign website www.endingtheharm.com.”