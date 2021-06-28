Further easing of Covid restrictions in NI could be agreed this week

Michelle O’Neill said easements could include the reopening of youth services and live music, but said decisions would be informed by medical advice

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she hopes further easing of Covid restrictions can be announced this week (Liam McBurney/PA)

Michelle O’Neill has said she hopes the Executive will be able to approve further Covid restrictions being eased in Northern Ireland this week.

The deputy First Minister told MLAs that this could include the reopening of youth services and live music, but said decisions would be informed by medical and scientific advice.

During ministerial question time at Stormont, Ms O’Neill said that some easements of restrictions had had to be delayed because of concerns over the spread of the Delta Covid variant in Northern Ireland.

Last week, the Public Health Agency disclosed there were 612 confirmed or probable cases of the Delta variant detected in all 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.

About half of Covid-19 positive cases sampled in Northern Ireland are now indicative of the Delta variant.

The variant was first identified in India, and is now dominant in the UK.

At Stormont on Monday, DUP MLA Peter Weir asked the deputy First Minister about the possibility of priority being given to youth services in further relaxations.

All things being equal we would hope to be able to progress these things on Thursday, provided that it is supported by health and science Michelle O'Neill

Ms O’Neill said: “Despite the fact that we had a delay to reopening of youth services because of the emerging data that we are all very conscious and worried about in terms of the Delta variant, that meant that we entered into a delay phase, but this Thursday we will be able to revisit that issue.

“It will include also the issue of live music, residential services, the opening of theatres and indoor seated venues, the resumption of conferences and exhibitions and allowing walk-ins with close contact businesses.

“Alongside all that work, officials are also working towards next week’s Executive and what potentially we may be bringing forward there also, all the while informed by the medical and scientific advice.

“We will continue to keep it under review, but all things being equal we would hope to be able to progress these things on Thursday, provided that it is supported by health and science.”

Later, DUP Economy Minister Paul Frew was asked about the impact of Covid on the tourism and travel industries.

He said: “We could well be in for a critical couple of months, coming into the winter and it is important that all restrictions that can be lifted, are lifted, to ensure that markets can activate and work as they should without any government interference.

Economy Minister Paul Frew said he hoped that the easing of restrictions would help the economy (David Young/PA)

“I think that’s vitally important going forward, and I will be pushing for support in that regard, that they will be allowed to get on with their business safely and productively and we’ll hopefully get the economy up and running again sooner, rather than later.”

Meanwhile, there have been an additional 211 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

No further deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. Sixteen patients are in hospital and two are in intensive care.

The latest vaccination figures show 2,010,028 jabs have been administered in the region in total.