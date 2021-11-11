Further gas price hikes can’t be ruled out, Firmus Energy chief warns after costs double in year

Firmus Energy has refused to rule out further price hikes for its customers.

It comes after the energy provider announced another price increase on Thursday – its third in a year – which sees the average householder facing additional £270 yearly cost for cooking and heating their homes.

The increase affects some 55,000 households in the company’s Ten Towns network which covers Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon, Limavady, Londonderry and Newry. Belfast customers are not affected.

The latest increase – a staggering 38.1% – comes into effect on December 3.

Firmus Energy chairman Dr David Dobbin said there was a chance prices could increase again.

He said they were “very reluctant” to implement the latest price increase.

“If you look at the movement in the market, gas prices have gone up 400% since this time last year,” he told BBC Good Morning Ulster.

“And since our last increase in October, they have more than doubled.

“We are facing huge increases in the price of gas we have to buy, and we just cannot absorb those, so we have to pass those onto our customers,” he added.

Dr Dobbin said that there was “a chance prices could increase again.”

“If you’re looking at what you’re paying for petrol or diesel at the pumps, at heating oil, electricity prices, energy prices are going up across the board,” he said.

Last month the Utility Regulator warned of further energy price hikes due to the “unprecedented” increases in the wholesale market and companies could not be forced to operate at a loss.

John French predicted customers will continue to see high costs until at least next summer.