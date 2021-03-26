Further snow showers expected to hit Northern Ireland

Snow and ice has been forecast to hit Northern Ireland in the run up to Easter [stock image].

Parts of Northern Ireland were hit by snow showers on Friday — as forecasters warned there could be more to come in the run-up to Easter.

Several areas also saw heavy rain as the recent mild weather gave way to more chilly conditions.

And experts say worse could be on the way.

Senior Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates told the Belfast Telegraph: “We’re seeing much colder air spread across all parts of the UK, and it will get colder still before it begins to warm up again.

“There’ll be more showers to come, with wintry showers, rain, sleet, hail and snow over the hills across Northern Ireland,” the forecaster said.

“There could also be slush and ice first thing in the morning.

“So if you’re making an overnight journey for any reason, it’s something to bear in mind.”

The winds will pick up again later on Saturday and there will be more rain as the evening goes on, giving a wet and windy end to the day.

“After several days of quiet weather and respectable temperatures, we’re getting a last minute taste of winter,” Mr Keates added.

On Sunday, it will be mostly dry but cloudy with rain later in the day and overnight.

The rain is likely to persist through Monday and into Tuesday, before it clears later on Tuesday, with a few sunny spells later.

While the weather is to become milder in the middle of next week, it is also likely to turn colder over Easter, the Met Office expert warned, with signs that cold air from the north could bring another dip in temperatures for Easter weekend.

“There will be quite a lot of rain around next week,” the forecaster said,

He said that by Monday temperatures are expected to lift into the mid-teens — a few degrees above average for this time of year, but offset by cloud, wind and rain.

“The weather giveth with one hand and taketh away with the other,” he added.

The Met Office said the mercury could rise to 24C in south-east England by Tuesday, which could make it only the second day in March that the temperature has reached this high in records going back to 1884.

The maximum temperature recorded in March was 25.6C, on March 29 1968 at Mepal in Cambridgeshire.

The coldest Easter weekend on record was in 2013 when minus 12.5C was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire, on Easter Sunday, while the deepest snow recorded at Easter was on Good Friday came in 2010 when 36cm was measured at Strathdearn, Inverness-shire.

The wettest Easter was in 1991 when 108.7mm of rainfall was recorded at Seatoller, in Cumbria, on Easter Monday.