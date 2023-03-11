Further snow showers forecast for Northern Ireland next week

Stormont is always a popular spot when the school kids get a snow day in Belfast.

Northern Ireland could see further snow showers next week, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has said another cold snap is expected to hit in the coming days.

It follows heavy snowfall in parts of the region over the last 48 hours.

More than 200 schools here shut on Friday, while there was also widespread travel disruption.

The Met Office said rain and wind is expected to sweep in on Saturday, but that more snow showers could hit next week.

A dry Saturday morning with icy patches is forecast, while rain and sleet, with some hill snow, will extend northeast across all parts in the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 5C.

Rain will clear east during the evening and it will feel less cold, with a minimum temperature of 2C.

Sunday will feel much milder with a temperature of 10C. The day will get off to a dry start but rain will spread east, turning heavy and persistent for most of the day.

However, the Met Office has warned of a return to snowy conditions early next week.

It forecast: “Heavy rain on Monday morning clearing south, then turning colder again with a return to cold northerly winds and snow showers for Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Forecasters expect it to be quite windy at times.

A yellow warning for ice across Northern Ireland remains in force until 10am on Saturday.