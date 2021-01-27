Fury as UDA killer Michael Stone released from jail on parole

The families of two of loyalist killer Michael Stone's victims have condemned his release from Maghaberry Prison on parole.

The family of Dermot Hackett said they still live with the heartache of his death, while the family of Thomas McErlean, who pursued legal action to try and keep Stone imprisoned, said they have been "denied the chance to heal".

It emerged yesterday evening that the notorious former UDA serial killer had been released after Northern Ireland's highest court ruled that he could apply for parole last November.

The court said keeping Stone behind bars until at least 2024 would "constitute an interference with the physical liberty of the prisoner and could only arise under clear authority of the law", and in its view this could not be implied.

Thomas McErlean's family said it is unjust how Stone can move forward with his life after taking the lives of others.

Mr McErlean was 20 when he was one of three murdered by Stone in an attack on Milltown Cemetery during an IRA funeral in March 1988.

They said: "Our family are denied the chance to heal whilst he refuses to answer questions about which parts of the state armed and assisted him with so many murders.

Loyalist killer: Michael Stone was released from prison yesterday

"As a family we continue to love, miss and remember Thomas, and call for a proper investigation into his death that will reveal the truth about state collusion and loyalist paramilitaries. The victims' families need to be the focus rather than Michael Stone."

Mr McErlean's sister Deborah McGuinness had taken legal action in a bid to attempt her brother's killer from applying for early release.

Dermot Hackett's family said many questions remain unanswered about his killing.

Mr Hackett, a father-of-one from Castlederg, was found dead in his bread delivery van between Drumquin and Omagh on May 23, 1987 after being shot by Stone up to 16 times with a submachine gun.

Stone, who suffers from a myriad of health conditions, was given a 30-year jail sentence for Mr Hackett's murder as well as the murder of Mr McErlean.

He was also convicted of murdering John Murray and Kevin Brady, also at Milltown Cemetery, milkman Patrick Brady in south Belfast in 1984 and Kevin McPolin in Lisburn in 1985.

He was freed under the Good Friday Agreement in 2000 but was returned to prison six years later for trying to kill then Sinn Fein leaders Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness at Stormont.

BBC News NI reported that the families of his victims had been informed of the move to release Stone.

Mr Hackett's family said not a day goes by without thinking of their husband and father, to whom a second child was born six months after his murder.

In a statement, they said: "Whilst Michael Stone served a prison sentence for the murder many questions remain unanswered, particularly around his relationship with the state. Michael Stone most definitely did not act alone, the role of the state and in particular RUC special branch and British Military Intelligence remain to be clarified."

Parole Commissioners took the decision to free Stone on Monday and he was later released yesterday, it's understood.