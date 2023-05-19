Fury as west Belfast priest calls out parents who don’t donate to church

A Belfast priest has faced online criticism after hitting out at those who present their children for sacraments but don’t donate to the church.

During a service last weekend, Fr Martin Magill of St John’s on the Falls Road said it was not fair for those who don’t regularly attend Mass to bring their kids for sacraments and then neglect donating to the parish.

Addressing the church’s webcam during the service, he began his homily by calling on its volunteers to “share out their responsibility”, as it was not “fair” that “more and more being asked of those who already volunteer”.

He went on to address those watching the service through the webcam.

“That’s you, the parents who bring your children for baptism, we certainly welcome you.

“Some of you leave a donation which goes to parish funds and some of you don’t.

“This is not about paying Father,” the priest said.

“I suspect the hotel or restaurant you go to afterwards might have something to say if the bill is not paid.

“We are able to offer St John’s because people here who give week after week to keep this place open.

Fr Martin Magill pictured at the Parochial house in Belfast. Photograph-Stephen Hamilton

“Think about this, you are taking advantage of other people’s generosity, that’s not fair.

“When I am talking to you, when you bring your children for baptism, you take on the responsibility to pass on the faith to them.

“Simply sending them to a Catholic school and the next time you turn up is for their first confession isn’t meeting that responsibility, at some stage we need to talk about cheap grace.

“Have a look at first communion. We had three classes here on a Sunday. How many of you have been back since?

“Let me address this. I have heard afterwards some parents or some of those who were here used the word ‘disgrace’ when we took up the parish collections.

“Let me say, if we didn’t take up those collections, there wouldn’t be a St John’s church for you to attend for first holy communion.”

Following his sermon, which was broadcast on St John’s Facebook page, many took to social media to express their anger at Fr Magill’s comments.

“This is a disgrace. There are families struggling to pay their bills and feed their wee children and you’re on complaining about not getting enough money!” one user wrote.

Many people pointed out that the Catholic Church is one of the wealthiest institutions in the world.

A west Belfast resident said: “The Catholic Church need to bring themselves into 2023. Parents struggling to put food on the table, heat their homes, keep the electric on never mind worrying about donating to one of the most profitable wealthy religious organisations in the world.”

When contacted, Down and Connor Diocese said Fr Magill was not available for interview.

It said his homily was to highlight challenges around volunteering and to provoke “his congregation to reflect on how they currently are involved and how they might further support the pastoral life of St John’s parish community, again particularly through voluntary engagement within the parish community”.