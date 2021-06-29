GAA left red faced after emailing details of player’s press conference appearance to journalist

The GAA has been left red-faced after an invite to a press conference intended for a player was instead forwarded to a journalist.

The mistake was highlighted after an Irish sports journalist called Conor McKenna posted online that he received the email.

The only problem was the message was in fact intended for the Tyrone GAA half-back flank of the same name - Conor McKenna.

Describing what to wear and instructions for when to arrive, the reporter soon realised the mistake.

“Have just received an invite for a press conference on Friday,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Was told what time to be there, what to wear and given a detailed running order. Felt important for a moment until I realised the email was meant for Tyrone's Conor McKenna.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A player with Eglish St Patrick's, McKenna returned from Australian Rules football last year, describing his homesickness at being away from his native Tyrone.

"I never enjoyed going back (after Christmas time). After the off-season I just never wanted to go back, really. I normally took about two or three weeks to get into the swing of things and be happy, but this year I just never got to that stage and I still wasn't happy,” he said.

Tyrone GAA has been contacted for comment.