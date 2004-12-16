GAA man escapes jail over assault

A senior GAA footballer, who lashed out at a heckler after a match, has narrowly escaped spending Christmas behind bars.

Oscar Mailey (27), of Briar Hall, Greysteel, was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for three years and ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation when he appeared at Limavady Magistrate's Court yesterday.

He had pleaded guilty to assaulting Ryan Duffy, occasioning actual bodily, at Faughanvale GAA Club on August 14, 2003.

The court heard that Mailey, a married man with two young children, had been suspended by the sport's governing body since October last year.

According to the defence, it had not been a premeditated attack and occurred after "a verbal exchange" with Mr Duffy following a GAA match.

His solicitor told the court that Mailey was a well-known GAA sportsman and had played competitively for 19 years. His involvement included training as a coach and he was also a qualified lifeguard.

In addition, the solicitor said Mailey was a coach with Eglinton Cricket Club and the offence had been totally out of character.

However, RM Barney McElholm told Mailey: "This was an unprovoked incident and cannot be tolerated."

Had it not been for Mailey's previous good character, the assault would have resulted in an immediate custodial sentence, the magistrate said.

And Mr McElholm said that, in the event of the victim not wanting to accept the compensation, Mr Duffy should consider donating it to the Cormac McAnallen Fund so that the GAA could benefit.