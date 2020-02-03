GAA stalwart Adrian McCloskey who died in fall while at work to be laid to rest

The funeral service of well-known St Ergnats GAC player Adrian McCloskey is set to take place tomorrow morning.

The father-of-four from Toome died after a workplace fall while working in the Galbally area on Friday morning.

The man, in his early 40s, is believed to have been working on a building construction site at Aghnagar Road when the tragic accident took place.

Mr McCloskey had been a member of St Ergnats GAC in Moneyglass, first as a distinguished player helping to win the Co Antrim Intermediate Championship in 2005, and later as a coach with the club.

Mr McCloskey's funeral will take place tomorrow from 11am at Sacred Heart Church outside Toome.

Paying tribute, St Ergnats chairman Sean O'Boyle described the deep sense of shock and sadness around the club and wider community.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph yesterday he said: "The club and the community is in deep shock. He was a relatively young man.

"As you would expect, it is a bit surreal that somebody so young has passed away in such a tragic circumstance.

"He played for the club for many years and helped the under-age teams. As an ex-manager also he was very much involved in the club.

"He didn't have a lot to say, but when he did say something it was listened to."

Mr O'Boyle confirmed that the club will "rally around and support the family" along with the wider community, adding that a guard of honour will be held outside the church ahead of tomorrow's service.