GAA sticking to its position over stadium funds as legal challenge fails

Judge rejects residents’ bid to prevent redevelopment, but governing body won’t budge on paying for project

The GAA has said its position on funding for the refurbishment of Casement Park has not changed, even though costs could have doubled by the time work starts.

A High Court judge yesterday dismissed a legal challenge by a residents’ group that had tried to prevent planning permission from being given to the new 34,000-seat GAA stadium being built in west Belfast.

The stadium, which will host Antrim GAA’s home games and Ulster finals, has been at the central of legal battles since plans were announced in 2013. At that point, the GAA pledged £15m towards the project.

The redevelopment has now been given approval, but the projected cost has climbed from £77.5m to £110m in 2019. Inflation and the price of construction materials have risen since then.

A computer-generated image of how the completed stadium could look

Read more What does the redevelopment of Casement Park really mean?

Ulster GAA head of operations Stephen McGeehan said last summer there was “no question” the project would cost more than £110m, with a figure of £140m mentioned by former first minister Paul Givan last July.

Yesterday, Mr McGeehan said: “We’ve been given a commitment that the budget shortfall will be met by the Executive whenever that is in place, and we’ll start those conversations with elected representatives as soon as this afternoon.”

A GAA spokesperson said the green light was “good news” and that plans would “be reviewed with the relevant parties”.

“Issues such as finance will be part of that process, but we have no updated position on it at [this] time,” they added.

The Department for Communities (DfC) confirmed the Executive had earmarked £62m for the redevelopment, with £15m to come from the GAA.

When contacted for a response on where the rest of the funding will come from, a DfC spokesperson said: “The Minister has welcomed the judgement which means that the redevelopment of Casement Park can now proceed.

“The Executive has agreed Casement Park as a priority under the flagship stadia programme, and is an NDNA commitment.

“The next stage of the project will be to consider the judgement in full, complete the business case and finalise overall costs.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has also insisted that she is committed to the project. She said: “The focus needs to switch [to] finally getting Casement Park built, and that’s the job that I will take on in the coming days and weeks”.

While her predecessor Caral Ni Chuilin said in 2020 that the GAA had to increase its contribution, Ms Hargey accepted that funding had yet to be finalised.

She insisted the finances were secure but that it was “too early” to give an indication on the bill.

Ms Hargey added: “I think this has been a priority of the Executive. The Executive signed off on this as part of the regional stadia priority, so the decision has already been made.”

Speaking to the BBC’s Evening Extra on Tuesday, the chairman of the Casement Park Redevelopment Project Board admitted: “The £110m [estimate] has been in the public domain since 2019. Can we build a stadium for that figure today? Of course we can’t.

Tom Daly added: “Over the next several months, in our discussion with DfC in relation to the advised business case, and the Department of Finance (DoF), we will be working collaboratively to agree on what the realistic cost is as of today.

“But one of the things that we are absolutely determined [about], as far as the government agencies will be, is that we get value for money.”

When pushed on whether the GAA was likely to increase its original guarantee of £15m, Mr Daly noted the cost of capital expenditure projects often changed because of inflation.

He said: “The GAA’s position is very clear, in that this was a process into which the GAA was invited by government many years ago. At that point in time, the intention was to build multi-sports stadium. A complete funding package from exchequer sources was provided at that stage.

“When that fell, there was commitment given by the Executive that the strategic needs of the three sports bodies will be independently met.

“That has been met in relation to rugby and soccer.

“We’ll be working with the DfC and the DoF to make sure that’s the case for the GAA.

“Commitments in relation to the final funding package will take some time.”

The Casement Park initiative, a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach agreement that restored power-sharing back two years ago, was part of a Stormont plan to revitalise three sports stadiums.

Windsor Park, home of Linfield FC and Northern Ireland’s international football teams, was awarded £28.75m, while the Kingspan Stadium, home of Ulster Rugby, received £14.7m almost a decade ago.