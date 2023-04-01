GAA taster sessions ‘for all communities’ cancelled after primary school host intimidated

East Belfast GAA have said their sessions were about bringing communities together.

GAA taster sessions cancelled after the primary school hosting them were targeted by intimidatory messages were for ‘all communities’, the organising club have said.

Strandtown Primary School in east Belfast had hosted an initial session as part of East Belfast GAA’s ‘Come and Try’ programme, a series of taster sessions to allow those with limited experience of GAA to try Gaelic games.

The school subsequently received a number of intimidatory comments on social media and via email following the event held on Saturday March 25.

In a message sent to the GAA club, principal Victoria Hutchinson said they were ‘exceptionally disappointed’ to find themselves in this position and said it was no reflection on the ethos of the school.

Due to the ‘level of intimdatory comments directed on social media and directly emailed’, the school said they were no longer able to ‘sustain the arrangement’, citing poor security access on school grounds.

East Belfast GAA said the aim of the event was to bring children from all sections of the community together to play sport.

"East Belfast GAA Academy are grateful to Strandtown PS for the hire of their premises for our Come and Try event, which was an opportunity for children from all communities, societies and ethnic backgrounds in East Belfast to have a chance to try a new or unfamiliar sport,” said a spokesperson.

"We would like to thank everyone within our local community for the support they have given us and continue to give us.

"For us and our academy, Gaelic games are simply about children from all sections of our community playing sport – together.”