Gambling reforms are ‘a step in right direction’, says parents of Co Fermanagh man who took his own life

Campaign: Sadie and Peter Keogh, whose son Lewis died after running up gambling debts

The parents of a Co Fermanagh man who took his own life because of a betting addiction have said long-awaited reform of our gambling laws is a step in the right direction, but “there is still a long way to go”.

Lewis Keogh (34) was £50,000 in debt and leading a double life that eventually drove him to suicide in November 2013.

His parents Peter and Sadie, who are from Enniskillen, have campaigned ever since for Stormont to change the laws on gambling.

Yesterday Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey announced significant changes are to be made to the laws for the first time in 35 years.

The legislation, described by Ms Hargey as “long overdue”, will be introduced in the Assembly in the next few weeks.

A two-phase approach is proposed to progress changes in the current Assembly mandate. The first will be legislation to deliver tangible changes in around 17 key areas mainly in terms of premises-based gambling, including improving protection for children and young people, as well as some relaxations around hours of operation.

The legislation will allow bookmakers and bingo clubs to open on Sundays and Good Friday, while it will be an offence to permit children to play gaming machines. It will also create powers to impose a statutory levy on gambling operators and establish a mandatory code of practice for those holding gambling licenses.

Lewis Keogh

Phase two will require a much longer timescale and include a completely new regulatory framework to control online gambling, including gaming machines.

Peter and Sadie are involved with the Gambling With Lives group, set up by family and friends of addicts who have taken their own lives.

"This is a welcome start to what looks to be a long process,” Peter said. “I’m pleased the Assembly recognises the need for this reform but frustrated that some of the major legislation around online gambling is being kicked down the road.”

A 2019 public consultation on gambling laws received nearly 400 responses and found “strong support” for the creation of an independent gambling regulator here.

Unlike Britain, Northern Ireland does not have a gambling commission, something Peter wants to see implemented.

He and Sadie believe Lewis developed a taste for gambling aged just nine when he played on arcade machines during ferry trips to France and back.

Sadie added: “I’m glad to see children being protected because our son’s gambling journey began while he was at school and things spiralled from there.

"If these changes stop a few families from having to go through what we have, that will be something.”

Ms Hargey said gambling regulations here had not kept pace with industry and technological changes.

She added: “It is clear from our consultation that people are content for some of the existing legal constraints on gambling to be relaxed. But they also believe that government, the gambling industry and others need to do much more to prevent, control and combat problem gambling.”