Game of Thrones actress Michelle Fairley mourns loss of brother David in motorcycle accident

Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley is in mourning following the death of her brother David in a motorcycle accident.

David Hugh Fairley, who was in his 50s and who lived in Coleraine, died last Thursday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the Moyarget Road in Ballycastle shortly before 4.10pm.

It is the third close family loss for the actress in just over three years.

Game of Thrones actress Michelle Fairley

In February 2018, her father Brian, a well-known publican, passed away aged 85. He was the former owner of Fairley’s bar in Coleraine as well as owning a number of local off licences.

Almost a year and a half later, Michelle’s 81-year-old mother Marie Therese (Teresa) died peacefully at her home in Coleraine.

Mrs Fairley had worked as a nurse before raising her three sons and daughters.

Following the fatal crash on Thursday, the Moyarget Road was closed for several hours as police carried out an investigation.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage or any other information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1157 of 21/10/21.”

David’s funeral will take place this Thursday at St John’s Church in Coleraine, followed by private cremation. In keeping with current Covid guidelines, the house will be strictly private, and the family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be sent to Diabetes NI, c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31, Bushmills Road, Coleraine.

David is survived by Michelle, his two other sisters Nichola and Simone and two brothers Paul and Marc.

Michelle, who played Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones and also starred in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, Suits and Gangs of London, lives in London but was back home in Northern Ireland last week to visit Derry-based theatre project Stage Beyond.

The inclusive theatre project is funded by BBC Children in Need, which facilitated the visit. While there, she met with children supported by the project to see at first-hand how the public’s donations go on to change young lives and make a positive impact in the community.

Paying tribute to David, SDLP East Londonderry MLA Cara Hunter said: “I’d like to extend my sympathies to the family and friends of David Fairley following his tragic death last week.

“My heart goes out to them after the devastating news they have received.

“The Fairley family are well known and well liked in Coleraine and across this area and I’m sure the thoughts of the entire local community will be with them following their loss.”