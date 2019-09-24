Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley in mourning after mum dies in Coleraine

Mrs Fairley will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Coleraine cemetery this afternoon following Requiem Mass at St Malachy's Church in Coleraine. (stock photo)

Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley is in mourning after her mother passed away.

Marie Therese (Teresa) Fairley died peacefully at her home in Coleraine on Saturday, aged 81.

It is the second loss for the actress in just over a year.

Her 85-year-old father Brian passed away in February 2018 and was one of Northern Ireland's best known publicans.

He was the former owner of Fairley's bar in Coleraine's Society Street, as well as a series of off licences.

Mrs Fairley was a nurse before raising her three sons and three daughters.

Her second oldest child Michelle (56) has built up a huge worldwide fan base in the HBO series Game of Thrones after playing the part of Catelyn Stark, wife and later widow of the leader of the North, Ned Stark.

Michelle, who has been based in London since 1986, has had a stellar career on stage as well as on screen in American TV series including 24 and Suits. She was lauded for her stand-out performance in Brian Friel's Dancing At Lughnasa at the Old Vic.

She also portrayed George Best's mother Ann in the BBC drama Best: His Mother's Son.

Mrs Fairley will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Coleraine cemetery this afternoon following Requiem Mass at St Malachy's Church in Coleraine.

She is survived by her six children Paul, Michelle, Nichola, Simone, Marc and David and grandchildren Michael, Megan, Ellen, Emma, Eilish and Keevagh.