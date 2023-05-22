Game of Thrones tour in Banbridge nominated for Europe’s leading tourist attraction

Game of Thrones Studio Tour was opened in February 2022 with the help of its stars Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Kristian Narin (Hodor), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran).

The official Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Northern Ireland has been nominated for Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in the 2023 World Travel Awards.

Located at Linen Mill Studios where much of the filming for Game of Thrones took place, Game of Thrones Studio Tour has just celebrated its first birthday and has been a big hit with visitors to the island of Ireland.

The immersive, interactive Game of Thrones Studio Tour invites visitors to discover the making of the hit HBO series, and to walk through authentic sets such as Winterfell and Kings Landing, come up close and personal with dragons, giants, and hundreds of screen-used costumes, weapons, and props.

It also boasts the world’s largest Game of Thrones shop with exclusive merchandise only available at the visitor attraction.

A legacy of more than 10 years of filming the hit HBO show in Northern Ireland, Game of Thrones Studio Tour was opened in February 2022 with the help of its stars Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Kristian Narin (Hodor), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran).

Sherryl Murphy, Marketing Manager at Game of Thrones Studio Tour said: “It’s fantastic to be nominated for a World Travel Award and one that is determined by the public’s vote.

"We have had a great start to 2023 and we enjoy extremely positive feedback from visitors from all over the world.

“It’s a quick and simple process to vote for Game of Thrones Studio Tour so we hope people who have already experienced this epic tour, or are fans of the show, will vote for Ireland’s largest indoor visitor attraction.”

Voting is now live, and the public can vote for Game of Thrones Studio Tour as Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction via a simple email registration here.

Voting ends on August 20.