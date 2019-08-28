Game of Thrones treat for parents and carers of ill kids

The Game Of Thrones Touring Exhibition hosted parents and carers of those living with cancer in partnership with The Children's Cancer Unit Charity.

They were treated to an interactive experience of the tour - but were then given an extra special treat when some of the show's stars turned up too.

The parents got to meet Ian McElhinney, who played Ser Barristan Selmy, Ian Beattie (Ser Meryn Trant) and Michael Condron (Bowen Marsh, First Steward of the Night's Watch). The event was part of a series with the charity to support families affected by childhood cancer. Ian Beattie said: "I'm proud to be working with TBL International to support the charity, which supports the work of the team at the unit that has saved the lives of many unwell children."