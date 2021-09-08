‘Game of Tyrones’... GAA fever sweeps Co Tyrone ahead of All-Ireland final

All-Ireland fever has well and truly swept the county of Tyrone, from the tinnie sculptures in Strabane to across the county’s online music community.

As Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher’s side prepare to take on Mayo in Saturday’s All-Ireland final, local GAA fans have also been preparing with decorations and original songs.

Conor Grimes, aka Datsun Donaghy has stuck with his usual routine of releasing a family-friendly tune for the Red Hands, and revealed his world premiere on Tuesday of ‘Tyrone among the Bushes’.

Mr Grimes (or Mr Donaghy, if we’re referring to his GAA-mad alter ego) wrote the song last Friday, rehearsed it on Saturday, recorded it on Sunday, filmed the music video on Sunday and by Tuesday September 7, it’s taken Tyrone social media by storm.

“I wasn’t going to do anything for the final, but I got a lot of personal messages from people asking me to do something for the craic, as a bit of a distraction.”

Datsun Donaghy is “like a yeti or Santa figure” for children across Co Tyrone, said Conor. “They’ve never seen him, they just see videos of him.”

Datsun Donaghy - otherwise known as “Tyrone GAA’s Number One Fan” was ‘born’ in 2003, ahead of Tyrone’s semi-final against Kerry.

Conor, who is an actor, writer and comedy-extraordinaire in his local community, was asked by a friend in BBC Sport to do a piece to camera in Croke Park.

With a red and white umbrella hat found by chance in the back of Mr Grimes car, a star - Datsun Donaghy - was born.

A tin sculpture in Strabane

“I’ve been asked to do it a number of times since and he has just sort of appeared now and again,” the Donaghmore man told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The odd time he’s been asked to do things for charities, fundraisers and local GAA clubs.”

Conor luckily has a ticket to this Saturday’s All-Ireland clash between Tyrone and Mayo, but he emphasised that Datsun (unfortunately) won’t be making an appearance.

“There’ll be no umbrella hat!” he laughed. “That would be just too mad. Apart from anything else, I just keep thinking about the players and management on the day.

“Think about them running out into Croke Park and seeing some nonsense like Datsun in the stands. It might be off-putting.”

Donaghmore, which is where Conor and Datsun hail from, is also home to St Patrick’s Primary School, where Tyrone player and nephew of former Red Hands manager Mickey Harte, Peter Harte teaches.

Having Mr Harte, a nephew of former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte, as a teacher makes the children “feel that one of the Tyrone players belongs to them and belongs to the school,” said Principal Dera Cahalane.

A celebratory 'Tyrone Day' will be held the day before the match, with pupils and staff attending school dressed in the county’s red and white colours.

Keeping in the theme of music, acoustic band Two Degrees have also given their two cents (get it?) with a revamped rendition of Atomic Kitten’s ‘Whole Again’.

Matthew Mullin and Jordan Shivers of Two Degrees

In this version, named ‘Whole Again’, Matthew Mullin and Jordan Shivers sing, “Looking back on where we first met, McGeary’s running riot, McShane hits the net. Dooher you’re the one, you still turn me on. Sam is coming home again.”

The duo, who formed their two-man band in January 2018 after only meeting a few week prior, have already celebrated online notoriety with a song they released on YouTube in the lead-up to the 2018 All-Ireland final against Dublin, ‘Here We Go Again’.

More to the west of the county in Omagh, Sally’s bar unveiled a banner this week of forward Conor McKenna in a ‘Games of Thrones’ styled fashion.

Conor McKenna’s Game of Thrones-style banner at Sally’s bar in Omagh

The 25-year-old only joined the senior panel this season after returning home from Australia last year, where he was playing professional Australian rules football for the Essendon club.

The poster, which reads ‘Game of Tyrones, Sam is coming’ was designed by local graphic design company, LD2 and installed by Signal Signs Omagh.

In food form ahead of the weekend’s Sam Maguire battle, Heinz Ireland asked the public to nominate ingredients from their county’s food producers that they would like to see included in a celebratory 32-ingredient sandwich.

From this, a three-layered mountain has been created, with Tyrone being represented by bresola (an air-dried, salted beef) from Ispini Charcuterie. Sea salt from Achill Island Sea Salt was elected to be Mayo’s contribution.

The competition may have missed a trick but not including some Mayo-made mayonnaise for the massive cuisine creation, but it was instead provided by the sponsor, Heinz.