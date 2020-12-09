Game on: Basketball Ireland and mental health charity Aware NI team up

Slam dunk: Aoife Callaghan of Ulster University Elks in action against Ciara Byrne of Portlaoise Panthers during the Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup semi-final at Neptune Stadium in Cork

Basketball Ireland has announced a partnership with Aware NI, the local charity supporting those affected by depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Aware NI is Basketball Ireland's second charity partnership, having also linked up with youth mental health organisation Jigsaw.

Basketball Ireland will aid fundraising for Aware NI, while a series of initiatives are planned as part of the collaboration to help players, coaches, schools, clubs and international sides.

Helping promote the partnership will be four ambassadors: Ireland internationals and Belfast Star duo Conor and Aidan Quinn; Ireland 3x3 international and Ulster University player Aoife Callaghan, and Basketball Northern Ireland board member Marc Mulholland.

Mr Mulholland said: "This is a fantastic partnership and a very important one, especially during the pandemic we find ourselves in.

"We never truly know the struggles that people are facing, and it is important that we continue to be kind to one another.

"Help is often closer than you think, so it is important for our community to know what resources are available to them and that we continue to speak to each other."