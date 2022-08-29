Gang armed with knives and hammers attack man in Newtownards

A man was hospitalised after being assaulted by around six men with knives and hammers.

Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in the Upper Movilla Street area of Newtownards on Sunday, August 28.

At approximately 2.20pm the PSNI received a report that a man had been assaulted outside a property with weapons.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the assault or to anyone who may have footage that could assist with our enquiries, is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1148 of 28/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.