Gang attacks man in Belfast’s Short Strand with bladed weapon

Police conducting follow-up operations in the Bryson Street area of the Short Strand in east Belfast following a stabbing incident overnight in which a man was seriously injured.

A man has been attacked in east Belfast by a gang of men, one of whom was armed with a bladed weapon".

It happened on Bryson Street in the Short Strand area shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was set upon by the men and suffered injuries to one of his hands.

A police spokesperson said: “The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

"It is believed the suspects made off down Mountford Street following the attack.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone who was in the area and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1167 of 11/12/21."