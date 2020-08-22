Gang in gun attack on house in Coleraine

Two cars were reportedly set on fire after the attack

Police are investigating a gun attack by a gang on a house in Coleraine, Co Londonderry.

The attack, at a property in Thornlea Drive, took place on Saturday, August 22, shortly before 12:20am.

A dark-coloured vehicle reportedly pulled up and a number of men got out and fired a number of a shots at the property, damaging several windows, and then driving off.

A short time later it was reported two cars were set on fire, one on Ballindreen Road, opposite the junction of Liswatty Road in Coleraine, and a second vehicle close to the junction of Ballygawley Road and Mullaghinch Road in Aghadowey.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: "At this time all three incidents are being linked, and we are working to establish a motive for this reckless attack.

"There were five people in the house, four adults and a child, when the gun attack was carried out and it is fortunate we are not dealing with serious injuries, or worse today.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information about any of these incidents, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the Thornlea Drive area yesterday evening to get in touch with our detectives in Coleraine by calling 101, and quoting reference number 39 of 22/08/20."