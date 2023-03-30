Gang of masked men appear in Newtownards town centre as UDA feud continues

Masked men have gathered in Newtownards town centre where they were met by police officers.

The gang of up to 30 men gathered in the town centre before moving towards houses in Weavers Grange.

Police attempted to disperse the group as they approached the housing estate.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the gathering was linked to a male appearing in court this morning.

A helicopter is now circling over the area and police units are involved.

A PSNI officer said: “A number of men, some of whom were masked were noted by police outside Newtownards court house this morning.

“Police officers present gathered evidence and enquiries are ongoing.”

The incident occurred against the back drop of a UDA feud that is ongoing in the Co Down area between two drug gangs.

North Down MLA Stephen Dunne said: “There is absolutely no place for this type of activity on our streets. This violence and destruction, which is endangering lives is totally unrepresentative of our local Community, and the area which we are proud to call home.

“Violence and criminality in whatever form it takes, is and always has been wrong and must be unequivocally condemned. I would appeal for calm and urge people to end this violence and criminal behaviour immediately. Those responsible must be brought to justice.

The PSNI are appealing for information, and I would encourage anyone to contact the PSNI to assist with their ongoing enquiries.”