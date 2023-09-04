Gang of youths in Co Antrim set off fireworks in public toilet and attack fire crews

Youths gather in the Lilian Bland Park area on Saturday evening.

Fire crews at the scene in Lilian Bland Park on Friday night where a firework was set off inside a public toilet.

Police have vowed to address anti-social behaviour in Co Antrim after a gang of youths let off fireworks in a public toilet and then targeted fire crews responding to the alarm.

Around 20 young people were involved in the incident which happened in the Lilian Bland Park area of Glengormley on Friday night.

Fireworks were also set off in the park at around 8.30pm while families and young children were in the vicinity.

Youths light fireworks in Lilian Bland Park on Saturday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS).

"A firework had been set off inside a public toilet leaving slight damage to a wall,” they added.

"The young people made off from the area on police attendance.”

The spokesperson said officers will continue to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address the problem.

"It is concerning that these young people acted in such a reckless manner when children were nearby,” they added.

“I would ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in them injuring themselves or others.

"Ultimately, they could end up with a criminal record which may impact their future employment and travel prospects.

“We will be increasing proactive patrols in the area in order to provide reassurance.

"Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.”

It’s understood a number of other incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area were reported over the weekend.

Youths gather in the Lilian Bland Park area on Saturday evening.

A NIFRS spokesperson said crews responding to the incident came under attack as they were leaving the area on Friday.

"A firework was thrown towards the fire appliance, however, there were no damage or injuries,” they said.

Meanwhile Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said it has been made aware of anti-social behaviour at Lilian Bland over the weekend.

"Council’s security contractor secured the site which reopened as normal on Sunday,” they added.

Police have appealed for witnesses, including anyone who may have video footage, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1722 of 01/09/2023.