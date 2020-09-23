Gang vowed to torch man's home if he didn't pay £80,000, court told

The 52-year-old man confirmed he denied the charge brought against him

A man allegedly told his family home would be burned down if he did not pay £80,000 is so scared he may leave Northern Ireland, a court heard yesterday.

Two men wielding baseball bats were said to have barged into his house in south Belfast last month and demanded he come up with the money.

Details emerged as a judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to connect a third man to the alleged extortion plot.

The accused, a 52-year-old asylum seeker suspected of using multiple aliases, had faced a charge of conspiracy to commit blackmail. He was arrested by detectives investigating an incident in the Monarch Street area on August 31.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard claims that the men forced entry to the property with weapons and said that if he did not pay their associate £80,000, they would return in 30 minutes and "burn your house and family".

The alleged victim made a statement to police but withdrew it days later.

"He had indicated to me that he was distressed and scared. He felt he would have to leave the country and he feared for the safety of his children," a detective said.

"He has (now) made a withdrawal statement. He didn't say the incident hadn't happened but told police he didn't want the matter to continue because of how much fear he was in."

Appearing remotely from police custody, he insisted: "I didn't do anything."

Defence barrister Declan Quinn pointed out his client had made no attempt to flee when he realised police were seeking him.

Seeking to have the blackmail charge thrown out at this stage, Mr Quinn said police could still resurrect the case if fresh evidence emerged.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall held that the charge against the man could not be sustained.

Her decision led to the suspect being released from custody.