Gap to close its three outlets in NI as it closes all of its 81 UK and Ireland stores

US retailer to switch to online web store only, says company spokesperson

Gap has announced its closure of all of its 81 UK and Ireland stores

US fashion retailer Gap is to close its Northern Ireland outlets as the company announced it is to shut all 81 stores in the UK and Ireland.

The retailer, which has had a presence in NI for over 30 years, first launched in Northern Ireland in CastleCourt in the early 1990s.

Last month it was revealed that its Belfast store, now on Donegall Place would be closing in July as part of 19 store closures in the UK, the retailer’s head of brand Gap Global Mark Breitbard had said.

It Belfast store is currently having a closing down sale selling all items at reduced prices; some with 70% discounts

On Wednesday Gap then announced the closure of all 81 of its stores in Britain and Ireland as the fashion retailer moves its business online-only.

Phased closures will start in August and continue through to September, the US chain revealed.

The remaining Gap shops here are outlet stores at The Boulevard in Banbridge and The Junction in Antrim, which will now also close.

The company has not disclosed how many employees the closures will affect, but will shortly start a consultation process with the staff.

It comes after a year of coronavirus lockdowns battering the UK high street, with other popular chains including TopShop, which had its Belfast flagship store in Victoria Store until it was closed, going under.

The statement, reported by the Daily Mail, said: 'In the United Kingdom and Europe, we are going to maintain our Gap online business.

'The e-commerce business continues to grow and we want to meet our customers where they are shopping. We're becoming a digital first business and we're looking for a partner to help drive our online business.

'However, due to market dynamics in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, we shared with our team today that we are proposing to close all company-operated Gap Specialty and Gap Outlet stores in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland in a phased manner from the end of August through the end of September 2021.”

The firm said it was "not exiting the UK market" and would continue to offer a web-based store when all the shops had closed.

A Gap spokesperson said the decision followed a strategic review of its European business.

As a result, Gap is also looking to offload its stores in France and Italy.

"We believe in Gap's global brand power. We are executing against Gap's Power Plan and partnering to amplify our global reach," the spokesperson said.

"We are not exiting the UK market. We will continue to run and operate our Gap e-commerce business in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland."