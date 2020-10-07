Garda Adrian Donohoe murder: Armagh man Hoey faces contempt trial

A key witness who failed to appear in court to give evidence in the trial of south Armagh killer Aaron Brady has been arrested and will face trial for contempt.

Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe by a jury at Dublin's Central Criminal Court on August 11. The 29-year-old from Crossmaglen is expected to be sentenced to a minimum of 40 years on October 14.

Brady was also convicted of involvement in the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgen, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

Brendan Grehan SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, yesterday told Mr Justice Michael White that a bench warrant had been issued for Co Armagh man Colin Hoey for failing to attend court to give evidence during Brady's trial.

The offence is punishable by imprisonment, fine or both.

During Brady's trial Garda Detective Inspector Mark Phillips said Mr Hoey was a witness of "some significance", who had provided an alibi for Brady but had later withdrawn it.

Sergeant Paul Gill yesterday gave evidence that he had served the original witness order on Mr Hoey at St Malachi's GAA football grounds in Dundalk, Co Louth, on April 30, 2019, requiring him to give evidence at Brady's trial on October 8 last year.

The court heard that Brady's trial did not commence until January 27, 2020. Detective Garda Padraic O'Reilly testified that he called to Mr Hoey's home in the O'Neill estate, Cregganduff, Co Armagh, on March 3, 2020 and told him that he was required to attend the Criminal Courts of Justice the following day at 11am, and if he did not show up a bench warrant would be issued.

Mr Hoey did not attend court the following day.

A bench warrant was issued on March 5, 2020. Mr Hoey continued to reside in Armagh and occasionally crossed the border, the court heard.

A detective later spoke to Mr Hoey's father, and told him that the warrant would remain in place regardless of the outcome of the trial, said Mr Grehan.

Mr O'Reilly said solicitor Danny McNamee, for Mr Hoey, made contact with gardai last week and told them that his client wished to present himself for the execution of the warrant. Hoey presented himself in court yesterday and the warrant was executed, he said.

The judge granted bail to Mr Hoey for the duration of the contempt proceedings as well as legal aid.

Mr Justice White warned Mr Hoey not to "mess" with his bail conditions - which include living in Dundalk at his partner's parents' house and having a mobile phone on at all times so he can be contacted by gardai - as the consequences would be grave.

The case was adjourned until November 24.