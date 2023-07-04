Garda request help of UK authorities and NCA to help ID body

Garda investigating the murder of a Northern Ireland man in Co Donegal have called on the UK authorities and the National Crime Agency (NCA) to help with the identification of the body.

The victim is thought to be Robert Wilkin, aged in his mid-60s, who is reported missing and is known to police.

The body believed to be that of Mr Wilkin was discovered at Slieve League in Co Donegal on Sunday following a week-long search involving land, air and deep-water search teams.

Those offering assistance included gardai and the Irish Coast Guard, supported by the Rescue 118 helicopter and members of the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team.

The badly beaten body of the victim was discovered in water at Slieve League, a popular tourist attraction.

It is thought he may have been assaulted and then thrown off the cliffs into the sea below.

Gardai were alerted last Monday that a potential serious assault had been committed.

A tip-off from a member of the public reported that a woman had confessed that a man had been assaulted and beaten with a brick at a location in the seaside town of Killybegs.

The woman was alleged to have phoned a friend and confessed that, along with her partner, they had attacked the man, beating him with rocks after he made an unwanted pass at her.

The investigation was initially treated as an assault case.

As investigations continued, gardai seized a car and sealed off a property.

During searches a blanket soaked in blood was recovered.

It is understood the car was covered in blood and also contained cleaning products.

Initially gardai, with the assistance of the PSNI, sought to have a relative of Mr Wilkin, living in Larne, provide a sample that could be used for DNA testing on the blood.

They hoped this would help link it to the victim.

However, the discovery of a body meant this was no longer necessary.

A man and woman arrested over the assault were later released without charge.

Both are from the area and are known locally.

The woman, who is his partner, was arrested at another location and was later admitted into a medical facility for treatment.

There is expected to be further arrests once the post-mortem and identification is completed.

Following Mr Wilkin’s arrest at a port in England in 2021, his fingerprints and DNA were stored on the police and NCA database.

This will now be used to help identify the remains of the victim, which were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The state pathologist has been notified and an incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda Station, while police continue to appeal for information.

In August 2021, Mr Wilkin, who had been living in Tilbury in Essex at the time, was questioned by officers from the NCA after the lorry he was driving was stopped at the Coquelles Channel Tunnel terminal.

The vehicle, which was registered in Poland, had been carrying a load of Belgian chocolates which were to be delivered to a location in Maidstone, Kent.

During a search of the lorry, Border Force officers found tape-wrapped packages of drugs hidden in two pallets of the chocolates.

In total, 63 kilos of heroin and 32 kilos of cocaine were seized.

Officers from the NCA later charged Wilkin with attempting to import a class A drug.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates Court on August 14, 2021, and was released on bail.

NCA Branch Commander Martin Grace said at the time: “This was a significant seizure of class A drugs.

“Working with our law enforcement partners, such as Border Force, we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the organised crime groups involved in bringing these drugs to the UK.”

Gardai have again appealed to anyone travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Slieve League between the afternoon of Saturday, June 24 and the evening of Sunday, June 25 and who observed any activity that drew their attention to come forward.