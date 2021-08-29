Gardai and PSNI ramp up inquiry to find killers of Paul Quinn

Gardaí and the PSNI are set to continue a joint operation investigating the murder of Paul Quinn, who was killed almost 14 years ago, it has emerged.

Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team, accompanied by Garda officers, have conducted inquiries in south Armagh as part of the inquiry into the October 2007 murder of the 21-year-old.

He was beaten to death with iron bars and nail-studded cudgels in a barn in Co Monaghan for upwards of half an hour, breaking every major bone in his body.

His family blame members of the IRA, but Sinn Fein has long denied republican involvement.

Now Mr Quinn’s mother Breege has been informed the joint operation is to continue as both forces ramp up the inquiry to find those responsible.

“They are going to keep working side by side on this. They can’t tell us everything but I know they are very happy with how they got on last week,” Mrs Quinn said.

Detectives at Carrickmacross garda station, several kilometres south of Crossmaglen, are involved in the investigation with the PSNI.

Around 200 exhibits seized in Carrickmacross are being re-examined for traces of DNA.

The items being re-examined include clothing from some suspects, and a vehicle. A dedicated scientist from Forensic Science Ireland is working on the case and is using DNA technology.

“Gardaí have been more than good to us from when Paul was murdered. They ring on a regular basis, and we ring them if we need to know anything. They are always very helpful,” Mrs Quinn said.

She said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris “would be more than welcome to speak to us again” after she met him earlier this year to discuss the case.

“We are now hoping they will get the people responsible for murdering Paul and prosecute them,” Mrs Quinn said.

They have told us there is no end in fighting for justice. There’s no closing date. They have said that they are going to keep going.”

Mrs Quinn said she knew who killed her son and said she has regularly seen them since.

“It’s very hard on my husband Stephen and on James and Cathy, the children."

She wondered, what must it be like for those responsible “to meet us and know they murdered our son? Believe you me, we meet them on a regular basis and they can’t look at us. But I can look at them”.

The day after their son’s death Mr and Mrs Quinn issued a statement to BBC Northern Ireland blaming his murder on a dispute with the local IRA.

“He received a threat by a third party ordering him to leave the country. Our son courageously and correctly refused to leave. We believe he was abducted by the Provisional movement and brutally beaten to death.”

The suggestion the IRA was responsible was echoed within a month of the killing by the paramilitary watchdog, the International Monitoring Commission (IMC).

In its report in November 2007, the IMC said past and present members of the IRA may have been involved.

The watchdog said the attack stemmed from a local dispute, but it was too early to say if it was authorised by the IRA leadership.

“Gardaí will keep coming into south Armagh until we get justice for our son,” Mrs Quinn said. “And we are thankful for that.”