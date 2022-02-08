Gardai appeal for information on murder of Derry man Andrew Allen

Andrew Allen (24) died almost immediately after being shot three times by a dissident republican gunman on February 9, 2012 at his home in Buncrana, Co Donegal.

The Gardai renewed an appeal on the death of the 24-year-old, who died almost instantly after being shot three times by a dissident republican gunman on February 9, 2012 in Buncrana.

Mr Allen was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

A car believed to be involved in the murder was found on fire at Churchbrea, Fahan, three miles outside Buncrana, shortly after the shooting.

Mr Allen had moved out of Derry a number of months earlier after receiving death threats alleging he was a drug dealer - something his family have consistently denied.

His family's belief was supported by evidence heard during an inquest into Mr Allen's killing in which the court heard he had no savings or trappings associated with selling drugs.

Republican Action Against Drugs, which later merged into the Real IRA, claimed responsibility for Mr Allen's death.

A total of six people have been arrested and questioned by An Garda Siochana during the course of this investigation and up to 700 lines of enquiry have been followed over the past ten years, but to date, no one has been convicted.

An Garda Siochana along with colleagues in the PSNI have said they continue to investigate this murder and on the 10th anniversary of Mr Allen’s death, are appealing for anyone with information to make contact with them.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.