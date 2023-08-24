Gardaí had ‘eyes and ears’ on dissident republicans within minutes of PSNI data breach

Mr Harris, who formerly served as Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI, is now Commissioner of An Garda Síochána in the Republic of Ireland.

Intelligence officers in An Garda Síochána had “eyes and ears” in dissident republican circles within minutes of receiving the news about the PSNI data breach, the organisation’s Commissioner has said.

Details of more than 10,000 PSNI officers and police staff were mistakenly released to the public as part of a response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request earlier this month.

The incident will be the subject of an independent review led by City of London Police Assistant Commissioner Peter O’Doherty.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who formerly served as Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI, also said the organisation had been in regular contact with the PSNI and British security services since the breach.

Mr Harris said it had reacted to the news “within 10 or 15 minutes”.

"We started putting eyes and ears just to see what was being said, in dissident republican circles, frankly,” he told the Irish Times.

"And we have kept a watching brief and we would exchange information constantly then with the PSNI and the British security services, MI5. That is just ongoing every day co-operation.”

Harris said dissident republicans were the biggest domestic threat facing An Garda Siochána – branding them a “small lunatic fringe” – and insisted co-operation between the organisation and the PSNI was seamless when required.

The former PSNI officer said An Garda Síochána was much better resourced than its northern counterpart, and that the organisation had better “connection” with local communities.

He said that although Gardaí had previously kept their professional lives discreet, there was now much more openness in policing within the Republic of Ireland.

"My colleagues from America who would visit us; they are just dumbfounded at the connection [between Gardaí and the public] because they, too, would maybe not tell their neighbours that they are police officers. And that’s a change for them in the last 20 years,” he said.

Like his counterpart in the PSNI, Chief Constable Simon Byrne, Mr Harris’ position has come under scrutiny in recent times.

Serious assaults in Dublin – including assaults on tourists – have dominated headlines in the Republic for much of the summer.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has tabled a motion of no confidence in Mr Harris’ leadership, despite him being granted a two-year extension to his contract in February this year.

Under-pressure PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A motion of no confidence in the commissioner is an unprecedented event.

More than 11,000 rank and file Gardaí – in a force of just under 13,900 – are voting on whether they have confidence in their boss in a dispute, mainly, over rosters.

The development has left Mr Harris “genuinely surprised”.

"I was a little perplexed about what on earth this was about,” he said.

"I think as time went on, and it’s been out there nearly four weeks now, I became very concerned about it because of the impact that was having, around both public confidence in the [Garda] organisation but also then because of the discourse in the organisation.

"I think it left [GRA] members with a choice that they weren’t particularly looking for.”

It comes after the PSNI were forced to issue an apology to the son of a former senior PSNI officer after taking almost 15 hours to respond to a death threat towards him.

Andrew McQuillan, whose father Alan is a former assistant chief constable with the PSNI, said members of his family had left the country in fear following the calls.

The PSNI has since apologised for the incident and confirmed it was being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

Mr McQuillan told the Belfast Telegraph he welcomed the apology and was “glad the PSNI stepped up to the mark” but said it was “regrettable” he had to go public to secure it.

“I wasn’t requesting special treatment because of my dad. I was just asking to be treated as a normal member of the public reporting a serious crime,” he said.

“All my interaction with the PSNI today has been very positive — they are taking it seriously. But this is what I would have expected last night, not just because senior management got involved following my tweet.

“I know the procedures, I know what the police should be doing. I’d encourage anyone else who feels they aren’t taking a crime seriously to go public if they want action."