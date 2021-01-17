Gardai in fresh push to catch Paul Quinn murderers

The 21-year-old from Cullyhanna was beaten to death in 2007

Paul Quinn who was murdered at a remote border barn in County Monaghan

Gardai are making a fresh push to catch those behind the brutal murder of south Armagh man Paul Quinn almost 14 years ago.

The 21-year-old, from Cullyhanna, was beaten to death by a gang of around a dozen men in a farm shed across the border near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan in October 2007.

His family blame members of the IRA, but Sinn Fein has long denied republican involvement.

The Irish Sun reports today that those behind the killing are now at the centre of a new garda inquiry.

Around 200 exhibits seized in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan are being re-examined for traces of DNA.

The items being re-examined include clothing from some of the suspects and a vehicle.

A dedicated scientist from Forensic Science Ireland is now working on the case, using the latest DNA technology.

The Sun newspaper also reports that once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, gardai plan to re-interview suspects and those who have made statements about the gruesome murder.

The PSNI is also set to examine items they have seized over the years.

Breege and Stephen Quinn hold an image of their murdered son Paul (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Quinn’s parents, Breege and Stephen, who held a socially distanced meeting with gardai about the case around a fortnight ago, have welcomed the new quest to uncover DNA.

Mr Quinn said: “I see the people who butchered my son every time I leave the house and I hope the advances in DNA can finally see them brought to justice.

“They committed such a barbaric act on a defenceless human being and yet they still walk around with their heads held high.

“We met with the gardai recently and we know they remain ­determined to bring those who slaughtered my son to justice.

“It will be 14 years this year since those cowards murdered my son and the DNA technology that we have now wasn’t available then.

“I don’t know how those animals sleep at night knowing what they did to a young man who had his whole life in front of him.”

Meanwhile Mrs Quinn has again appealed to Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy to state categorically that her son wasn’t a criminal.

Weeks after the murder, he branded Paul a smuggler and a criminal, and insisted that the IRA wasn’t responsible for the brutal killing.

Years later, Mr Murphy denied that he had accused the 21-year-old of being a criminal but he was forced to admit he had done so after the BBC tape of his interview was unearthed last February during the Dail election campaign.

While the Finance Minister apologised to the Quinns, he has refused their request to unambiguously state that Paul wasn’t a criminal.

Mrs Quinn added: “He needs to say my son was not a criminal in a public forum.”