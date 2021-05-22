Gardai issue fresh appeal to find missing north Belfast boys Patrick and Fabricio Hovarth

It is now believed that both brothers may currently be, or have been in North Tipperary

Brothers Fabricio (8) and Patrick Hovarth (5) who are missing from their home in Belfast

Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his brother, Fabricio, who is eight, were last seen on Friday, May 14 at around 6pm.

The pair are still missing.

They were getting into a black Ford car in the Limestone Road area, police say.

At that time, Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top. The brothers both have dark coloured hair.

Earlier this week the PSNI said the brothers may be with a relative in Northern Ireland but may have crossed into the Republic of Ireland.

It is now believed that both Patrick and Fabricio may currently be, or have been in the North Tipperary area.

An Garda Síochána have issued a missing person appeal for Patrick and Fabricio in support of the PSNI.

They say the following vehicles may be connected to this appeal: a black Ford Kuga registration number GGZ5425 or a silver Peugeot 407 registered IHZ8298.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Patrick and Fabricio is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on +353504 25100 or the PSNI on 02890 650222.