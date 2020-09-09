Gardai net closes in on Quinn attack 'paymaster'

More arrests are expected as gardai continue to close in on a 'paymaster' behind the savage abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

Senior gardai have been holding regular "investigation strategy" case conferences as their investigation into all events surrounding the horrific crime continues.

"These high level strategy meetings are generally being held in Cavan garda station and have been attended by senior officers including chief superintendents and heads of various specialist national garda units," a senior source said.

"This is still a massive investigation with lots of new evidence coming in.

"The purpose of the case conferences has been to analyse all the material that has being obtained with a view to determine what is the best way to bring the investigation forward.

"Throughout the summer there were a number of these meetings and this will continue with more arrests expected in this case once everything is lined up," the source added.

Mr Lunney, a father-of-six, was abducted close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of September 17 last year.

The businessman's leg was broken, he was doused in bleach and the letters QIH were carved into his chest during the two-and-a-half hour ordeal before he was dumped on a Co Cavan road.

Four suspects have already been charged with falsely imprisoning and assaulting the director almost a year ago but gardai say that their investigations are "far from over".

Senior sources say officers are determined to obtain enough evidence to secure criminal charges against the so-called 'paymaster' who orchestrated the savage abduction and allegedly controlled a network of front companies and bank accounts used to launder monies paid to gang boss Cyril 'Dublin Jimmy' McGuinness.

Notorious criminal McGuinness (54) died of a heart attack last November in Derbyshire, England, when English police raided a safe-house that he was hiding in as part of a major arrest operation involving three police forces into the horrific Lunney case.

Yesterday in the High Court in Dublin, one of the charged men - Alan O'Brien (39) of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin - brought a challenge against the Special Criminal Court's jurisdiction to hear his trial.

He claims the Director of Public Prosecution's decision that he should not be tried before a jury represents a significant curtailment of his constitutional rights.