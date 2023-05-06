Garden parties and Big Lunches: NI enjoys King Charles coronation celebrations – in pictures
Garden parties and celebratory lunches are held across Northern Ireland
Liam Tunney
People across Northern Ireland have been coming together to celebrate on Saturday as King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey.
While the leaders of NI’s five main political parties were in London to mark the occasion, back at home many communities have gathered together to celebrate the monarch’s Coronation.
It is the first coronation since the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in 1953.
Seven pupils from Methodist College in Belfast were also among the choir performing at the King's Coronation service in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
Cannons were sounded by reservists from the 206 (Ulster) Battery of the 105th Regiment of the Royal Artillery in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle, Co Down to mark the moment King Charles was crowned.
Around 2,000 people filed into the grounds of the castle to watch the ceremony on a big screen.
A big screen was also in place at Belfast City Hall, where people gathered on the grass to watch proceedings, with celebrations taking place at smaller locations around the country.
A ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ event was held at Lisburn’s Highway Inn Bar and Kitchen, where foods from around the Commonwealth were celebrated.
Street parties were held on Sandy Row, south Belfast, while a series of events were also hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.
Lunch events were also held at Neilsbrook Fold in Randalstown, Co Antrim and Harpurs Hill in Coleraine, Co Londonderry.