Garden parties and Big Lunches: NI enjoys King Charles Coronation celebrations

Garden parties and celebratory lunches were held across Northern Ireland.

Prepared for the elements while enjoying proceedings at Hillsborough Castle. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Resident Paddy Mullen, Grainne McCloskey of Eden Project Communities and Amelia Stewart enjoying a Coronation Big Lunch event at Neilsbrook Fold, Randalstown

Cllr Noreen McClelland, resident Dolores Beggs and Marie Bradley of Radius Housing at a Coronation Big Lunch event in Neilsbrook Fold, Randalstown

Hazel Millar with canteen staff, Principal David Radcliffe, and Coronation Big Lunch rep Grainne McCloskey pictured at Harpur's Hill Primary School in Coleraine.

Darren Scott Andrea Grant and Andreen Comrie pictured enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch in Lisburn. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Members of the public take commemorative pictures at a makeshift throne set up on the grounds of Belfast City Hall. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Crowds enjoy a large screen that has been set up at Belfast City Hall. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Evelyn McDermott and her daughter Chloe enjoy the garden party and 21 gun salute at Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council put on a host of fun-filled family activities in Ballymena, Carrick and Larne to celebrate this momentous occasion. Pic: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Darren Scott pictured enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Foods of the Commonwealth- Resurgam Trust highway inn bar and kitchen in Lisburn. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Street party on Sandy Row, south Belfast, to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

People across Northern Ireland have been coming together to celebrate on Saturday as King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey.

While the leaders of NI’s five main political parties are in London to mark the occasion, back at home many communities have gathered together to celebrate the monarch’s Coronation.

It is the first coronation since the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in 1953.

Seven pupils from Methodist College in Belfast were also among the choir performing at the King's Coronation service in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Cannons were sounded by reservists from the 206 (Ulster) Battery of the 105th Regiment of the Royal Artillery in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle, Co Down to mark the moment King Charles was crowned.

Around 2,000 people filed into the grounds of the castle to watch the ceremony on a big screen.

A big screen was also in place at Belfast City Hall, where people gathered on the grass to watch proceedings, with celebrations taking place at smaller locations around the country.

A ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ event was held at Lisburn’s Highway Inn Bar and Kitchen, where foods from around the Commonwealth were celebrated.

Darren Scott Andrea Grant and Andreen Comrie pictured enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch in Lisburn. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Street parties were held on Sandy Row, south Belfast, while a series of events were also hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

Lunch events were also held at Neilsbrook Fold in Randalstown, Co Antrim and Harpurs Hill in Coleraine, Co Londonderry.