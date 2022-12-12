Gary Lightbody issues impassioned plea over ‘mental health epidemic’ in Northern Ireland during Stormont address

Snow Patrol star’s impassioned plea over mental health epidemic and the cost-of-living crisis

Musician Gary Lightbody used a keynote address at a Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission event yesterday to call for the restoration of the power-sharing institutions.

The Snow Patrol frontman delivered the speech at the launch of the organisation’s annual statement at Stormont.

The rock star opened his comments by joking he was glad Parliament Buildings were “being used for something”.

He said: “There is no us and them when it comes to human rights. There is just us.”

“Whoever you are, whatever your race, religion, background, however you identify, whoever you love — we should all feel safe and included in this new Northern Ireland,” he added.

“One that shines outwardly and proudly into the world, rather than the remote place my generation and generations before grew up in.”

The musician said much more needed to be done to protect the most vulnerable “this winter and beyond” due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“We are a legendarily stoic people, but attrition always wins eventually,” he said.

“Heat and food are human rights, it’s that simple.”

Turning to politics, he stated: “For God’s sake, to the politicians of this place: the people of Northern Ireland need help now getting through the winter and out the other side, and in not just enduring life... creating the environment for not just a safer and more secure life, but also a more ebullient and fulfilling life for everyone.

“There is a mental health epidemic in Northern Ireland.

“I know a fair amount about mental health, mostly from experience.

“For most of my life at various and overlapping times I have been struck with long periods of self-loathing, anxiety, depression and anger that I stridently would not admit to, and therefore not solve — suicidal thoughts and what, at various times, was a hair’s breadth from suicidal action.”

He called for therapy and counselling to be made free and available to those who need it, and for organisations which provide such services to be properly funded, as they are currently “buckling under the pressure”.

“The Troubles, though they may be over, still fester in our bones, our blood, our DNA,” he added.

“There are many studies of the effect of long-term war in regions and countries even after that war has come to an end years, decades later.

“Not just those who went through the conflict or were affected by it, but even the children of those people. Trauma, it now seems to have been confirmed, can pass from generation to generation.”

Lightbody said the trauma of people here can be “genetic, until we interrupt it, until we deal with it, until we talk about it”.

He pointed to the 10-year mental health strategy awaiting Executive approval — “our government in exile”.

Addressing all the MLAs, Lightbody hit out at those who speak of “sides”, saying “that attitude isn’t getting us anywhere”.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve much, much better. Either you care about democracy or you don’t,” he said.

“The fact is that everyone in Northern Ireland is suffering.”