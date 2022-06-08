Gary Lightbody reveals conversation with ‘kind’ Prince Charles at Windsor Castle ceremony

Gary Lightbody with his OBE, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Sir David Attenborough after being appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George

Snow Patrol lead singer Gary Lightbody has told of his delight after he received his OBE.

The Co Down man’s name appeared on the list just days after his father died in 2019.

A ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 8, at Windsor Castle where the honour was formally conferred.

Afterwards Lightbody, who was honoured for services to music and charity in Northern Ireland, said: "It went really well, Prince Charles, His Royal Highness, was very kind and asked me about my music and my writing.”

Snow Patrol broke through following the release of their major-label debut album, Final Straw.

The band rose to national fame and the album was certified 5× platinum in the UK.

They’ve gone on to write numerous popular and critically-acclaimed albums.

In 2009, Phonographic Performance Limited announced Snow Patrol song ‘Chasing Cars’ was the most-played song of the decade in the UK.

Ten years later in 2019, it was reportedly still the most played song of the 21st century in the UK.

In June 2010, the band were commemorated with a Heritage Award by PRS for Music. A plaque was erected on the Duke of York pub in Belfast, where Snow Patrol performed their first gig.

Aside from music, Lightbody has devoted time to numerous philanthropic causes.

He is the President of the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Northern Ireland, a project set up to give young artists a place where they can share ideas and kick-start their music careers, as often is the trend of talent leaving the country from lack of appraisal.

The singer also set up the Lightbody Foundation to give support to charities in Northern Ireland.

He has supported young bands from Northern Ireland and involved them as support bands on Snow Patrol tours.

On Wednesday, Lightbody was in the company of ‘national treasure’ Sir David Attenborough has who was awarded his Knight Grand Cross honour from fellow avid environmentalist the Prince of Wales.

The broadcaster, 96, collected his Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to television broadcasting and to conservation on Wednesday.

Sir David, first knighted by the Queen in 1985, collected the even more prestigious honour from her son Charles at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The drizzly weather did not dampen the excitement around the castle, as a throng of journalists decamped on the grounds outside, clamouring to get a sight of the veteran wildlife filmmaker.

Sir David's career spans seven decades and he is a member of the Earthshot Prize council, an initiative launched by the Duke of Cambridge to find solutions to environmental issues.

Spy chief Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, was also due to receive his knighthood after he was made Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to national security.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, will receive his knighthood for services to public health, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, while actor Toby Jones will be made an OBE for services to drama.