Gavin Robinson claims UK Government delayed £600 energy payment after previously rejecting cash-out method of scheme

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has claimed the UK Government is responsible for the delay of a £600 energy support payment after previously blocking a method of distributing the money to households here in the summer.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Nolan Show, the east Belfast MP said the idea of “cashing out” the support money to be able to spend on other things had been rejected by UK ministers in “June or July” during discussions with energy companies.

On Wednesday, the UK Minister for Energy and Climate has confirmed that he does not see the government's £600 energy support payment arriving for households in Northern Ireland “before Christmas”.

Speaking during an urgent question tabled in the House of Commons by DUP MP Carla Lockhart, Graham Stuart said he and his officials have been meeting with energy companies here “on a daily basis”.

However, the MP confirmed it is likely the payment will arrive in January.

Mr Robinson described the delay for households to access the money as “disgusting”, “deeply cynical” and “callous” and said he said the government have reneged on previous commitments given.

"From an early stage when this scheme was first mooted in May, there was contact with the energy companies and the Utility Regulator. They engaged with the government at an early stage.

"One of those options was to facilitate cash out. That is when people have credit accumulated in their account and they can phone the company and say I want some of my credit back. That was put to the government and they said no.

"[The energy companies] put propositions to the government as to how this payment could be made and cash out was one of the options the government said no to and they have only reintroduced it last week.

"It is totally inappropriate. If they [the companies] had the green light in June or July, they would be ready to go for cash out. But they are ready to go for the dispersing of payments.

"Cash out was a legitimate option and cash out remains a legitimate option but to introduce it now is adding delay to a scheme that could already be delivered.

"They [government] are choosing to inject a new criteria, a new method of payment at this late stage, and I don’t think it is good enough.”

Speaking in the Commons, minister Graham Stuart said he met energy supplier CEOs last week and "they are not ready".

"Their systems do not allow the dispensing, the cashing out,” he said.

"I've insisted that we find a way to make sure that people can cash that out and use it to meet their heating oil bills this winter. That is my insistence", he said.

Mr Stuart said he is "determined to find a way to ensure that we can allow cashing out this winter" but does not see, "given the situation", how "we are going to be able to stand that up before Christmas".

He added: "But we are aiming to stand that up in January if we possibly can. That is my aspiration and my aim and is what I'm seeking to achieve."

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where people are yet to receive the energy support payments.

Initially, that was to be a £400 payment for every household with another £100 going to those who use oil. After claims of inequality, the government increased the oil payment to £200 and will provide it to every household in NI.

The payment is due to go to all households as a credit to their electricity account.

The Energy Bill Support Scheme was first announced by the government back in May.

In England, Scotland and Wales energy bills will be cut by £400. This will be applied over six months, with a reduction of £66 in October and November, and £67 every month between December and March 2023.

Northern Ireland has a different energy market and delivery of a scheme has been complicated by the lack of an Executive.