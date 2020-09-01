Gay couples can now sign up for church wedding

Pleased: Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty said the move was a milestone for equality

Religious bodies will be able to choose to opt in to provide same-sex weddings.

Same-sex couples here are permitted to register for a religious wedding ceremony for the first time from Tuesday.

With a statutory 28-day waiting period, the earliest date for a same-sex religious wedding will be September 29.

Similar arrangements are already in place in the rest of the UK and Ireland.

Amnesty International has welcomed the move, which came after a long campaign.

The human rights group is now urging the UK Government to allow same-sex couples with an existing civil partnership to be able to convert their partnership into a marriage.

There are 1,200 local same-sex couples who currently have civil partnerships.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International's Northern Ireland director and part of the Love Equality coalition, said: "Today is a milestone for equality in Northern Ireland. After years of campaigning, same-sex couples of faith can finally register to marry in a church or other religious setting.

"In line with our campaign, we are pleased that the law will protect religious freedom, and that churches will neither be compelled nor prevented from offering wedding ceremonies to same-sex couples.

"This is an important issue for many couples in Northern Ireland, who have previously been prevented by law from marrying in their own church.

"We now urge the Government to finish the job of marriage equality in Northern Ireland by allowing couples in civil partnerships to convert to married status if they so wish."

Rev Chris Hudson, minister of All Souls Church in Belfast, which is a member of the Non-Subscribing Church of Ireland, also welcomed the law change.

He said: "This is great news for couples who wish to celebrate their marriage in church, embraced by family, friends and the love of God.

"I have already been speaking to a number of couples who have been waiting for this day so they can finally have the church wedding that they have longed for."

Same-sex civil marriage became legal here on January 13 this year. The first wedding took place on February 11, when Sharni Edwards and Robyn Peoples married in Carrickfergus.