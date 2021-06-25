Gay man shares pain of escaping prejudice in 1970’s Belfast as part of new museum exhibition 

A gay man from west Belfast who fled to London in the 1970s to escape prejudice has shared his experiences as part of a new museum exhibition in Dublin.

Terry Stewart (68) is one of many who contributed to the Out in the World project which deals with a hidden and vast part of Ireland’s emigration history, the LGBTQ+ diaspora.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Terry recalled moving away from his “typical Irish Catholic backward tradition” in west Belfast only to face homophobic and even anti-Irish bigotry while living in a gay commune in Brixton.

“There was a whole number of Northern Irish queens that lived there,” he said.

“Apart from the homophobic hatred from outside the community, there was also some anti-Irish sentiment from within the community as well.

“So it might have been very liberating in one way, but a bit backward in other ways.”

“It was a bit like Belfast.

“You get out of one burning city and you end up in another one.”

He said he was hopeful the new exhibition would help to explain the experience of those who felt forced to leave home and how much society has changed.

“I would like people to realise why we fought for gay rights in the way that we did,” he said.

“It’s because we didn’t want the next generation to go through what we went through.”

“We were economic migrants to some degree, but far deeper than that we emigrated because we couldn’t live in the community we were brought up in because we were different.

“So if young people today don’t have to do that and they can stay at home with their lovely families and friends, something has been achieved.”

Out in the World is currently on display in EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin and will continue to run until December 1.