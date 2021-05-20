Gay people ‘probably’ born that way and can’t be ‘cured’, says new DUP leader Poots

Foster never recovered from RHI, and I’ve no problem saying I’m Irish, says MLA

Incoming DUP leader Edwin Poots said he thinks gay people are born that way and added he did not believe “you can fix or cure” people of their sexuality.

Mr Poots also referenced identity during a conversation with the BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan during his show, in which the new leader described himself as being Irish.

The former health minister courted controversy in 2012 over a decision to stop gay and bisexual men in Northern Ireland from donating blood – arguing at the time the ban was to ensure public safety.

The minister has also previously argued against same-sex couples being able to adopt children here.

When challenged on his views and faith, Mr Poots told the BBC’s Nolan Show, “I don’t believe that you can fix or cure people of their sexuality. People’s sexuality is their sexuality.”

When asked if he thought gay people were born that way, Mr Poots replied “I probably do, yes.”

“I have worked with people who are gay. I have worked for people who are gay. I have had people who are gay in my house who I have done constituency work for. I seek to treat everybody the same,” he added.

During the conversation Edwin Poots also said he sees himself as Irish, but added that he does not hold an Irish passport.

"I can be British because I live in the British Isles. I can be Irish because I live on the island of Ireland. I can be an Ulster-man because I live in the province of Ulster. I can be Northern Irish because I live in Northern Ireland and I can be all four at one time, and I am,” he said.

"I am born on the island of Ireland. Of course I don’t have an issue with that.”

During the interview, Edwin Poots also argued that outgoing leader Arlene Foster never recovered from the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scandal as he expressed “regret” over the way she was removed from her position.

Mr Poots told the BBC he felt the RHI controversy in 2016 “was really bad for her [Alene Foster]” and when asked if she ever recovered from it, replied “I don’t believe so”.

“I would have always wished right from the outset that Arlene would have been a huge success story. She came out of the RHI report well but the damage that was inflicted in the interim period was massive for her,” Mr Poots told the Nolan Show.

The botched RHI scheme, set up to encourage the uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels, was found to be seriously flawed and left the taxpayer liable to having to pay out hundreds of millions of pounds as a result of overgenerous subsidies.

The scandal led to an inquiry and severe criticism of Arlene Foster over her role in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment when the scheme was designed.

Mr Poots also expressed “regret” over the way in which Mrs Foster was removed from her position as party leader last month. A letter of no-confidence was signed by the majority of DUP members, with Arlene Foster claiming no one approached her prior to the letter being made public.

“Every political leader who has went in similar circumstances, and there has been dozens of them, it has been their own people saying they don’t want you to lead us anymore.

“I have made contact with Arlene and offered to meet her on a one-to-one basis. If I was Arlene I would be hurt. It is going to be difficult for both of us. I have worked with Arlene for years, I have a lot of respect for her.”