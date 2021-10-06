General Assembly addresses sexuality issues for Presbyterian Church members

The Presbyterian General Assembly approved new measures yesterday to provide better pastoral care to people dealing with sexuality issues — including same-sex relationships, gender identity, a “credible confession of faith” and Communion.

This follows a long reflection period during which the Church consulted with all 19 Presbyteries in Ireland to seek more sensitive ways for ministers, elders and congregations to give support to people seeking help and advice on these issues.

This is seen by observers as an attempt by the Assembly to move on from the debacle it created in 2018 when it denied people in same-sex relationships full membership and their children denied baptism.

Critics said it gave the impression that theological correctness was more important than the hurt of those who felt left out of full membership of the Church because of their sexuality.

A long private session in Church House yesterday included for the first time a discussion on gender identity.

During the talks, the Assembly sought to find a balance between the pastoral needs of “same-sex attracted people and their families” while adhering to the Church’s traditional position on marriage.

The Church’s teaching has not changed on these issues, but yesterday’s decisions are seen as a step forward by the General Assembly in helping all its members, clerical and lay, to better understand the complexity of such issues and to be more considerate of fellow church members and others who need help.

However, the success of this more considerate approach will not be judged by Assembly debates or church policy papers but how all of this will help those in the pews to feel that they are respected and that they can seek help from ministers and elders with being made to feel second-class citizens because of their sexual orientation.

The General Assembly, which was opened by Moderator Dr David Bruce on Monday, also took an important step yesterday by approving measures to clarify how major Church decisions are made, and how the rank and file members as well as clergy can legitimately express dissent on major policy issues.

Yesterday, the Assembly made another key environmental decision by voting not to invest in companies and institutions which derive more than 10% of their turnover from the use of fossil fuels.