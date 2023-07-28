General Medical Council ‘aware of concerns’ over suspended Derry GP’s Covid pandemic denial remarks

The General Medical Council (GMC) has said it is “aware of concerns raised” about suspended GP Anne McCloskey after she said the pandemic “didn’t happen” on a podcast.

Dr McCloskey was suspended in 2021 following controversial comments about Covid vaccines.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, conspiracy theories regarding the virus have been spread.

During the podcast appearance earlier this week, Dr McCloskey denied that the pandemic had happened and said it was concocted to spread “fear” and make people take vaccines to create a “digital ID” for individuals.

In a social media video in August 2021, the Derry GP told of her concerns over children receiving Covid vaccines, sparking complaints to the GMC.

A tribunal imposed an 18-month suspension on Dr McCloskey in September of that year. The GMC sought to have the suspension extended until relevant investigations were carried out. The application was granted last month.

Regarding Dr McCloskey’s podcast comment, the GMC said it was aware of concerns, but advised it is unable to provide further information about complaints unless the matter has been referred to a full hearing convened by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

During a High Court hearing over the application to extend her suspension, Dr McCloskey claimed she was the victim of a “conspiracy” to prevent her from working.

She alleged that members of the medical profession and government agents had schemed against her.

Towards the end of 2020, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride, hit out at those spreading misinformation regarding Covid.

Dr McBride said it was an “insult” to those who died from the virus and health workers.

“This is the first pandemic that we have tried to manage in a time of social media and I think that has been part of the challenge,” he said.

“More so than ever before, the disinformation, the misinformation, those that portray themselves as experts, those who use the benefit of hindsight to say, ‘You should have done this’. It’s easy after the event when you know all of the characteristics of the virus you are dealing with. I think at times that has probably undermined public confidence.

“You’re managing Covid and managing the response to it, but you’re also trying to stop the false stories and baseless conspiracy theories from gaining traction.

“Unfortunately, some people are spreading dangerous untruths and encouraging others to ignore vital public health advice.

“I’m aware of some malicious and harmful claims, and frankly, these false narratives are an insult to our hard-working and dedicated health and social care workers.”