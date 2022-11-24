Generous donations ‘flooding’ in for pre-loved Christmas toy appeal

Deputy Chair of Council’s People and Communities Committee, Councillor Sarah Bunting called into Ormeau Recycling Centre to make her donation to the appeal alongside some of our charity partners, Michael Sloan of East Belfast Mission and Anne Crossan of St. Vincent DePaul.

Generous donations are continuing to flood into recycling centres for Belfast City Council’s pre-loved toy appeal.

The council announced their Christmas appeal earlier this month which sees donated pre-loved toys collected and distributed to local charities which either sell them at a reduced rate to send them directly to families most in need.

The success of the appeal has also led to recycling centres reporting a decrease in the amount of waste going to landfill as old toys have been given a new lease of life through the campaign.

The charity ‘Save the Children’ will also benefit from donations to the scheme.

Belfast City Council has said ”a wide range of items” can be donated at any of the council’s four recycling centres, including bikes, scooters, dolls, prams, jigsaws, board games, books and DVDs.

Any items donated are asked to be suitable for children of all ages, and to be “clean, complete, working and in good condition”.

The council said it cannot accept soft toys, such as teddy bears or electronic (mains or battery-operated) devices.

The scheme will run until Sunday 11th December, and items can be donated at the recycling centres located at Alexandra Park Avenue, Blackstaff Way, Ormeau and Palmerston Road.