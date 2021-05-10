George Best’s football career put under the microscope in new BT Sport film

Best’s son, Calum, will narrate and present ‘George Best: True Genius’

Manchester United's George Best shows manager Sir Matt Busby his European Footballer of the Year Award at Old Trafford 1969.

BT Sport Films will pay homage to Northern Ireland football legend George Best on the same day his old club play in the UEFA Europa League final.

‘George Best: True Genius’ will be narrated and presented by his son Calum, who offers new insight into his father. It will air on BT Sport 1 at 10.30pm on May 26.

Manchester United will take on Spanish side Villarreal in the final of the Europa League on the same night.

The film will feature new contributions from Rodney Marsh, Pat Crerand, Alex Stepney, Paddy Barclay, Antonio Simoes and youth teammate Willie Anderson.

Featuring rare and never-before-seen archive footage, George Best: True Genius takes viewers on an evocative journey of how east Belfast’s Best rose to become the best player in the world and one of the greatest footballers of all time.

To commemorate what would have been Best’s 75th birthday on May 22, the documentary celebrates the life and triumphs of one of football’s most revered talents, who died in 2005, aged 59.

The film charts his journey from humble beginnings in the Manchester United youth setup led by Jimmy Murphy, through to the 1968 European Cup final at Wembley, when an extra time goal played a small part in his being awarded the Ballon D’Or later that year.

Calum Best said it was an “absolute honour” to be part of the film and he hopes it will introduce his father to a new generation of football fans.

“BT Sport Films’ George Best: True Genius delves into his life both on and off the pitch underlying his status as the greatest footballer to come out of the United Kingdom,” he added.

The documentary examines the greatest years of Best’s career including how he rose through the Manchester United ranks following the Munich air disaster, his elevation to superstar status in the 1966 European Cup quarter final against Benfica and his performance in the 1968 European Cup final.

It will also look back at his 37-cap Northern Ireland international career.

Directed and produced by Tom Boswell, George Best: True Genius is the latest in the award-winning BT Sport Films series.

Executive producer BT Sport Films Sally Brown, said: “While Best’s career is sometimes overshadowed by what followed and his ability and influence on the game can sometimes be forgotten, George Best: True Genius recognises Best for what he was - a wonderful footballer, one of the game’s greatest talents, arguably the best ever footballer from the British Isles, and, an inspiration to a generation.”

Best was named in France Football’s third best XI of all-time in a front three alongside French World Cup winner Thierry Henry and Dutch striker Marco Van Basten in December.

With the prestigious individual prize cancelled for the first time in its 64-year history due to Covid-19, the French magazine instead asked 140 journalists to come up with an all-time XI.

Best was joined in the team by Andres Iniesta, Didi, Johan Neeskens, Michel Platini, Philipp Lahm, Sergio Ramos, Paul Breitner and Manuel Neuer.

George Best: True Genius will be available on the BT Sport app and website after it is aired on May 26.