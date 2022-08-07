George Best’s sister Barbara McNarry inundated with support after revealing ‘life shortening’ neurological diagnosis

Barbara McNarry at her Co Down home pictured in 2020

The sister of Northern Ireland footballing legend George Best has been inundated with support online after revealing she has been diagnosed with a “life shortening” neurological condition.

Barbara McNarry took to social media to share the news last week, saying the diagnosis has “left us reeling”.

The news is the latest blow for the 69-year-old charity campaigner, whose life was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with the chronic debilitating neurological condition Parkinson’s in March 2017.

Taking to social media, Mrs McNarry said: “As you all know, I seldom post anything personal on Facebook, but I feel what I’m about to say is important.

“As many of you know, six years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, a dreadful, incurable neurological condition.

“In March this year, I had two CAT scans at the Department for Nuclear Medicine at the RVH [Royal Victoria Hospital] in Belfast. I was diagnosed with Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA).

“I imagine many of you are scratching your heads wondering what on earth is MSA?”

She added: “It’s a very rare neurological condition for which there is also no cure.

“When the neurologist broke the news, I was a bit like an ostrich, until he said: ‘I’m afraid this is as good as it gets’ and ‘holiday as much you can, while you can’ and ‘unlike Parkinson’s, MSA is life shortening’

“His words left us reeling, but as long as I have breath in my body, come hell or high water, I’m going to fight.”

The devastating news led to an outpouring of sympathy and support on social media, with many expressing their best wishes for the member of one of Northern Ireland’s most famous families.

Elaine from Belfast said: “George will be making sure you keep fighting, God bless.”

John added: “Wishing you nothing but the best, Barbara. Your strength and courage is an inspiration to us all. Take care.”

Mrs McNarry’s brother was the late Manchester United legend, who was capped 37 times for Northern Ireland and became one of football’s first celebrity figures. George Best was known the world over before his death in 2005 at the age of 59.