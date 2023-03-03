George Cross medal awarded to health service set to go on display at Ulster Museum

A prestigious medal awarded to the health service in Northern Ireland is to be put on display for the public in Belfast.

The George Cross will be on display to view at the Ulster Museum after it was officially handed over to National Museums NI by the Department of Health.

The award was presented to the four National Health Services of the UK at a ceremony in Windsor Castle in July 2022. It was given to the organisation to recognise the contribution of all health service staff, both past and present.

Peter May, Department of Health permanent secretary, said: “The award of the George Cross is a well-deserved recognition for the courage and sacrifice of everyone who works in health and social care, and I am delighted that it will now be on display here in Northern Ireland for people to come and see.

“The medal is for everyone working across Northern Ireland’s Health and Social Care system at all levels. We will be forever indebted to them, for their commitment and expertise.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS, and I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all members of our Health and Social Care system in Northern Ireland, for your compassion and dedication.”

Kathryn Thomson, chief executive of National Museums NI, added: “We are delighted to accept this significant addition to the national collection due to the rarity and prestige associated with the George Cross medal.

DoH Permanent Secretary Peter May & National Museums NI CEO Kathryn Thomson

“It recognises the significant contribution the NHS has made, particularly during the pandemic, and we welcome visitors to the Ulster Museum to come and see it for themselves.”

Sister Joanna Hogg, who accepted the award on behalf of colleagues at the ceremony in Windsor Castle alongside Mr May, said: “It was a wonderful opportunity to accept the George Cross medal on behalf of all of Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland, and to recognise the incredible dedication of all our colleagues within Health and Social Care.”

The medal will be displayed freely from Friday in the Pandemics Past and Present exhibition, which is located within the Modern History gallery at the Ulster Museum.