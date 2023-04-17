George Mitchell calls on ‘100 percenters’ in NI politics to embrace compromise

Senator George J. Mitchell, former US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland and Chair of the NI All Party Talks (Pic: Press Eye) — © Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Former US senator George Mitchell has urged the ‘100 percenters’ within Northern Ireland’s political parties to approach compromise in the future.

Speaking at Queen's University Belfast – of which he is a former chancellor – Mr Mitchell reflected on the talks and negotiations in the lead-up to the Good Friday Agreement.

It is the first event he has publicly spoken at since being diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

"Each of your parties have the ‘100 percenters’. They want it their way all the time. Compromise is seen as a sign of weakness,” he said.

“Reasoned principled compromise is essential, especially in divided society. There is great depth in recognising that the only way to help up emerge from the rubble of conflict is that we must learn to understand one another.

"We don't need to love one another, we don’t even need to like one other, but we must learn to understand one another… and be able to say yes to one another even when the quickest and easiest answer is no.”

Mr Mitchell spent around three years leading peace talks with the warring parties in NI during the 90s.

On Monday, at the QUB event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement, he also shared humorous anecdotes about his time here.

Noting one incident, he recalled: “David Ervine shouted in a loud voice across the room: ‘Senator, if you are to be of any use to us, there is one thing you must understand. We in Northern Ireland will drive 100 miles out of our way to receive an insult.’

“Like you, I laughed thinking it was a joke, but as I looked around the room they weren’t laughing,” Mr Mitchell added.

"They were all nodding in agreement. Over the next few years I witnessed first hand the unique skill of Northern Ireland politicians in the art of insulting… but a wise person can always be superior to the insults he/she receives.”

He further called on the people of Northern Ireland not to give up on their belief the future could be better.

He said: "One of the strengths of democracy is the rights of all citizens to publicly disagree with and to criticise their government officials and their policies.

"But all values, when carried to extremes, can become vices.

"So, if there's one bit of unsolicited advice I'd like to give to the people of Northern Ireland, it's this.

"Don't always be so hard on yourselves, at the same time, never, ever, give up on the belief that we all can do better and be better."

The former Senate majority leader then recalled a visit to Northern Ireland six years ago in the aftermath of Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as US president.

He said he was asked often to comment on how upsetting politics in Northern Ireland was.

He continued: "In reply, I said I can't speak for the UK, but I've just come from the United States and I don't think any American is in a position to lecture others on their disagreements."