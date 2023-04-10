George Mitchell to travel to Belfast despite health problems to mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Former US Senator and key figure in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations George Mitchell is set to visit Belfast next week, despite receiving ongoing cancer treatment.

The former US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland (89) will reportedly attend events planned by Queen’s University from Monday to Wednesday April 17-19.

His appearance in Belfast comes as he revealed he was diagnosed with leukaemia in August 2020.

Queen’s University is holding various events marking the peace deal’s anniversary and in 2016 unveiled The Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice to honour the famous peace negotiator.